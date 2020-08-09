Frances I. Leister, 90, of East Petersburg, beloved mother and grandmother, went home to be with her loving Savior on Monday August 3, 2020 with family by her side, at Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in Raubs Mills, PA, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Lottie (Wagner) Lerch. Frances was the loving wife of the late Clifford Leister for 53 years. Frances was a 1948 graduate of Lewistown High School. She enjoyed traveling, being outdoors, bird watching, playing the piano, family reunions, and especially spending time with her family.
Surviving are three daughters: Marilyn McIntyre, Annville, Dawn wife of Gary Rowe, East Petersburg, Linda wife of Wayne Gibble, Mount Joy, four grandchildren: Jon Leister, Brian McIntyre, Stephanie Klein, and Evan McCann. She was preceded in death by six brothers, three sisters, and a son-in-law, Edward McIntyre.
There will be a public viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Tuesday morning, August 11, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by a public graveside service at Mount Rock Cemetery, 35 Oakland Avenue, Lewistown, PA 17044 at 2:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Frances' memory to Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, 3026 Mt. Hope Home Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com