Frances I. Grube, 98, formerly of Rothsville, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center.
She was born in Lancaster County to the late Amos H. and Blanche (Ellwein) Groff and was the wife of the late M. Wilbur Grube.
Frances was a factory worker and a homemaker. She and her husband also operated Grube's Garage, and an antique toy and music box repair business.
Frances is survived by three children, Colleen Elias, Jeffrey, husband of Beth Grube, Duane, husband of Sonja Grube; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-greatgrandchild.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Eileen R. Brandt a grandson and two brothers, Amos Groff, Jr., Nevin Groff.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022, from 10 to 11 AM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Keith Sweitzer officiating. Interment will take place in the Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Frances' memory may be made to Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center, Christmas Fund, 2499 Zerbe Road, Narvon, PA, 17555.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.