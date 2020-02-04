Frances G. Kuntz

Frances G. (Miklos) Kuntz, 102, of Lancaster, died at St. Anne's Retirement Community on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary J. (Marinko) Miklos. She was the loving wife to the late Robert G. Kuntz.
Frances was a 1938 graduate from St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing. She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, where she served on the Bereavement Committee; as well as being a member of the Alter Rosary Society and the Legion of Mary.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Kirchoff, wife of Richard of East Petersburg. Frances was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in the chapel at St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Avenue, Columbia, PA 17512. A Viewing will take place from 10AM to 11AM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Frances' memory to St. Anne's Retirement Community, Benevolent Fund, address above.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »