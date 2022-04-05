Frances Finnegan, 82, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022, with her family by her side, at Providence Place of Lancaster. Raised in a small mining community called Mine 40, located near Windber, PA, she was the daughter of the late Steven and Frances M. (Steback) Steffish. Frances was the loving wife of the late David J. Finnegan, and they celebrated 41 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2001.
Frances was a loving mother and grandmother who devoted her time to her home and family. She enjoyed taking her children swimming when they were young and to see their grandparents at their home in the mountains. She loved vegetable gardening, planting, arranging flowers, ceramics, having picnics, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was an incredible cook who often made traditional eastern European pastries and meals during the holidays that were enjoyed by everyone. She was a Catholic and a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Lancaster.
She is survived by her five children: David Finnegan and his wife Amy of Lancaster, Richard Finnegan and his wife Nicole of Marietta, Debra Finnegan of Lancaster, Brian Finnegan of Millersville, and John Finnegan and his wife Dolly of West Willow Street. Also, Rudolph Zigray of Hanover who was like an adopted son. Surviving also are eleven grandchildren: Amy, Brandon, Kyrasten, Brian, Christopher, Cassidy, Hailey, Aidan, Chloey, Tyler, and Zackaree; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers Steven Steffish, Jr., and Eugene J. Steffish, and her sister, Rosemary Steffish, and a great-grandchild Ethan Grinestaff.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 West Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10 AM. Interment will follow at St. Joeseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Frances' memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com