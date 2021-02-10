Frances Estella Popillo, 87, of East Petersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Born in Marticville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry E. Irvin and Carrie E. Schoeder.
In her youth, Fran enjoyed roller skating and Polka dancing, she was a member of the Dutch Land Polkateers. She worked in a sewing factory and would fix clothing for her family and friends. Fran loved her pet dogs and cats. She was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Sudduth (Dwayne) of Manchester, PA, two grandchildren, Kimberley and Ted, two great-grandchildren, Brianna and Octavia: her brother, Robert Irvin and sister, Carole Dunlapp of Rutherfordton, N.C.
Fran was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Popillo and her brother, Harry J. Irvin.
Funeral Services will be private.
