Frances E. Sweigart, age 94 of New Holland, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Garden Spot Village. She was the wife of her childhood sweetheart the late Richard L. Sweigart for 70 years before his passing on December 27, 2019.
Born in Parkesburg, she was the daughter of the late S. Leroy and Frances Herr Shivery. She was a member of Latta Memorial Presbyterian Church in Christiana. Frances enjoyed the Christiana Lions Club Minstrel Shows and was very involved with the Girl Scouts. Fran, as she liked to be called, was an amiable person who could strike up a conversation with anyone. She enjoyed knitting, solving jigsaw puzzles, reading, and bargain shopping.
Surviving are 2 children: Vicki, wife of Michael Mundy of Coatesville, Terry L., husband of Jo Ann Bowen Sweigart of Strasburg, 4 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 4 step great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel L. Shivery.
Funeral service will take place at Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, on Monday, July 24th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Reverend Dr. Tracy E. Brown will be officiating. Interment will be in the Sadsbury Friends Burial Grounds. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Latta Memorial Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 23 Green Street, Christiana, PA 17509. shiveryfuneralhome.com