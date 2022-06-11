Frances E. (Rohrer) Forry, 93 of Hanover passed away at Hanover Hospital on Monday, June 6, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late David C. Forry who passed away on March 24, 2021. Born March 12, 1929 in Landisville, PA, she was a daughter of the late Abram B. and Martha (Habecker) Rohrer.
Mrs. Forry loved to read the Bible, and she was an avid Bible School teacher for many years. She also enjoyed crocheting, sewing and doing puzzles. She is fondly remembered as a gentle, quiet soul with a strong work ethic and she never complained.
Frances is survived by two children: Carolyn L. Forry of Hanover and Nelson D. Forry and his wife, Regina of Carthage, NC; one granddaughter, Delaina Forry of Carthage, NC and one great-granddaughter, Calla Forry of Carthage, NC.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Lois Rohrer, Jay Rohrer and Glenn Rohrer, as well as by her grandson, Dane Michael Forry.
A graveside service to celebrate Frances' life will be held in private at York Road Cemetery with Rev. Scott Sager officiating.
Services are under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory in Hanover.
