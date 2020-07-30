Frances E. Griest, age 90, of Paradise, PA, passed away at the home of her daughter, Mary, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was the wife of the late Charles L. Griest, Sr. who passed away on June 3, 2018. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Roman B. & Marian Brown Wilson.
She graduated from Oxford High School. In the 1970's, Fran and her husband, Charlie, owned and operated Griest's Hilltop Garage and Motel. She also escorted oversized loads hauled by her husband and had worked in several cafeterias of the Solanco School District. Fran enjoyed bird watching and reading and was a kind and patient teacher to her family.
Surviving are 5 children: Charles L., Jr. husband of Darlene Griest of Refton, Tina wife of Garland Devonshire of New Providence, Marcie Wilburn of Quarryville, Veryl R. husband of Alexis Griest of Peach Bottom, Mary wife of Tom Stottlemyer with whom she resided, 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, one sister, Eleanor Martin of North Carolina. Nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by a brother, Roman A. Wilson.
Due to COVID19 restrictions, service and interment will be private, with a celebration of Frances' life to be held at a later time.
A living tribute »