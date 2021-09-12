Frances E. Elliott, 90, of Landisville, formerly of Port Chester, NY, passed away from COVID-19 on April 23, 2020 at Lancashire Hall. Born in Warwick, NY, she was the daughter of the late Ivan and Elaine (Perry) Crawford and wife to the late William Elliott.
Frances attended nursing school and worked as a Registered Nurse at New Rochelle Hospital and United Hospital in Port Chester, NY, while raising her four children. She was a dedicated mother who supported her sons in all their endeavors and got involved in their activities. Frances had a great appreciation for art, especially cartoons, and would often spend her weekends at the Museum of Cartoon Art in Rye Brook, NY, with her son Mark who became an accomplished artist.
A member of Hempfield United Methodist Church, she participated in Adult Bible Study and other church groups throughout her life. She also served her community as a Cub Scout Den Mother. She loved writing beautiful hand-written letters to her friends and family, never forgetting a birthday or anniversary.
Surviving are her sons; Douglas Elliott, Scott Elliott, Mark Elliott (Cindy), and Gary Elliott (Maryann). She is also survived by a grandson, William Elliott, nieces Marilyn O'Malley, Eileen Bach, and Karen Langevin, and her step granddaughters, Emma and Grace. Preceding her in death is her beloved husband, William, her parents, and her siblings, Mary Horton and Muriel "Betty" Arlet.
Frances was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
A Remembrance Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, with Pastor John Longmire of Hempfield United Methodist Church officiating. The family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Frances' memory to your local food bank. For online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com