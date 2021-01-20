Frances Corinne Oberholtzer, 84, formerly of Manheim, died peacefully, Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Moravian Manor, Lititz. She was the wife of the late Donald H. Oberholtzer, who died in 1985. Born in Killeen, TX, she was the daughter of the late Rayford and Velma (Fisher) Ford.
Corinne had been employed at the former Fuller Co., the former Obie Auto Sales, and the former Datcon Industry of East Petersburg. She enjoyed word search puzzles, and riding in her 1966 Corvair convertible.
Surviving are three sons, Edward L. Oberholtzer companion of Julie Isher, Manheim, Donald R. husband of Sherri Oberholtzer, Port Charlotte, FL, Bryan L. husband of Kelly Oberholtzer, Sporting Hill; five grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Velma, wife of Richard Dewitt, Texas.
Services for Corinne will be private. Interment in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
