Frances (Cole) Lambert, 77, of Royersford, PA, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Paoli Hospital. Frances was born in Columbia, PA, to the late Elva Mae (Cole) Smith, wife of the late George A. Smith, Jr. and ex-wife of Thomas Lambert, Sr. (m. 1967-1994).
Frances a 1963 graduate of Columbia High School, PA, attended Cheyney University, PA from 1963-1967 she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from West Chester University in 1974 while raising a family.
Survived by her children Alicia Glenn, Donna Lambert, and Thomas Lambert, Jr.(Samantha); granddaughters Alexis Bortz (Erik) and Asia Glenn; siblings, Deborah Gray, Georgianne Jones (Larry), Lindsey Smith; aunt, Lorraine Thurman; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother Kenneth Smith.
Visitation will begin at 10 am with a Memorial Service at 11 am on September 10, 2022, at St. Paul's Baptist Church, Columbia, PA with Rev. Adrian Boxley, officiating. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.,
