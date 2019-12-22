Frances B. "Sis" Wolpert, 96, of Columbia, passed away on December 18, 2019 at the Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Joseph T. Wolpert, Sr with whom she was married 64 years until his death in 2004. A lifelong resident of Columbia, she was the daughter of the late William E. and Pearl Hershberger Bennett.
A homemaker, Sis attended both St. Peter Catholic Church and Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Columbia. Sis was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels, Columbia, was a supporter of the Deborah Heart and Lung Center, enjoyed reading, gardening and ceramics. She will be remembered as a Den Mother for Cub Scout Troop 35 in her younger years. Most important to her was spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sons, James, husband of Peg; Dennis; Patrick, husband of Doris; Robert, husband of Judy; Paul, husband of Linda; daughters, Joline, wife of the late August "Gus" Weis; Kitty, wife of the late Robert Moore; Mary, wife of the late Alvin Christian; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her sons, Jos. (Tom) Wolpert, Jr., John Wolpert and granddaughter, Patty Weis.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens with Deacon Jeffery Baylor, officiating. If desired, contributions in Sis's memory may be made to Columbia Meals on Wheels, PO Box 391, Columbia, PA 17512.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
