Frances B. Cranford, 94, of Marietta, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at home. Born December 13, 1927 in Bainbridge, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Elizabeth (Engle) Raber. She was married 52 years to Gerald E. Cranford who passed away October 17, 2000.
Frances was very active in Marietta Presbyterian Church. She was retired from Wyeth Labs in Marietta.
Surviving are four daughters: Elizabeth “Dolly” Laudenberger of Stewartstown; Joan L. Cranford of Stewartstown; Sally A. Claar of Marietta and Patricia J. Cranford of Mount Joy; a son Gerald Scott Cranford and wife Faith of Lancaster; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, numerous great-great-grandchildren and a sister Rose McNaught. She was predeceased by 10 siblings and one granddaughter.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 29 North Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547 at 1:00 PM. Viewing will be from 12:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family.
