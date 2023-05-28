Frances "Anne" Norton, 89, of Lancaster, passed away on May 25, 2023. She was the loving wife of the late Harry E. Norton who preceded her in death in 2012. Born in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of the late Willis and Ethel (Hughes) Blackburn.
After graduating from William Penn High School in New Castle, DE, she spent much of her professional career as a receptionist with the S. June Smith Center.
In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, cooking, visiting both the mountains and the beach as well as spending time with her family.
Anne was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church where she participated in various women's groups.
She is survived by her three sons, John Norton (husband of Tina) of Lancaster, Jeff of Lancaster, and Harry Norton (husband of Nancy) of Lancaster, PA; three grandsons, Kyle (husband of Amanda), Andrew (husband of Britney), and Evan; and one granddaughter, Ashley (wife of Nathan Roten). Also surviving are five great-grandchildren, Brayden, Annabel, Benny, Lenni and Jovie; and two brothers, Edward and John Blackburn as well as a sister, Dorothy Evans. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Joyce Blackburn.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at Christ United Methodist Church, 935 East Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Riverview Burial Park.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Christ United Methodist Church at the address shown above. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
