Frances A. Woods, 92, died December 7, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Zachary T. and Jennie C. (Stover) Applebach.

Surviving are a sister, June Kann, Lancaster; daughter, Julie Dommel, Drumore; two grandsons; two great-granddaughters; and nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services for Frances will be held at a later date at First Church of God, Lancaster, where she attended. Interment will be private. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com

