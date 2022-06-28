Francanna Z. Taylor, 93, of Mount Joy, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late Oliver M. and Margaret B. (Zeager) Funk. Francanna was the wife of the late Joseph A. Taylor who passed away on July 25, 1967.
Francanna was the eleventh of sixteen children and was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Her siblings were Margaret, Oliver, Frank, Russel, Leroy, Warren, Eugene, Ellen, Malva, Robert, Merlin, Nancy, Joann, Jack, and Ronald.
At a young age Francanna helped take care of Grandpa Funk after he suffered a fractured spine in a fire truck accident. Francanna attended Mount Joy High School. She started working for New Standard Corporation at the age of 16 and retired after 50 years of service. She was a member of Mount Joy Church of God and was active in their senior group.
Francanna enjoyed family gatherings, singing church songs, word searches, and bowling at Clearview Lanes with her brother Jack and his wife Lorraine and nephew, Sonny and his wife, Val. She also lived next to Jack and Lorraine and her sister, Tud and her husband Ed where they enjoyed many cookouts enjoying Francanna's liver and onions and her shoofly pie.
A memorial service honoring Francanna's life will be held at Mount Joy Church of God, 30 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private at Mount Joy Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Joy Church of God (address above) or Hospice Care, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com