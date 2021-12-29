Fran J. Scholl

Frances (Fran) Jean Kinson Scholl, age 71, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at hospice in Mount Joy, PA surrounded by family. She is survived by her loving husband Hans of 40 years, son Major Eric (Laura) Scholl, US Army, daughters Sandra Kyburz and Karin (Steve) Renfer of Switzerland, grandchildren Nick, Shelby, Bode and Lilly and siblings Kathryn Kinson Doughty and David Ross Kinson.
Fran was born in Oak Park, Illinois to David Kinson and Carolyn Sipiora and grew up near South Bend, Indiana. Her wanderlust was strong, and her parents encouraged it. From living in Hawaii and Switzerland to travelling in India and throughout Europe her adventures set the stage for loving and accepting different cultures, which taught her that all people are one. Exploring the world and meeting new people were her passions. Everywhere Fran went she left with a smile and a new friend.
Fran was a proud teacher of over 20 years, creating a positive atmosphere and helping the School District of Lancaster, and then Ephrata Area School District. Teaching was her ultimate gift in life. One of Fran’s favorite quotes was: “An education is the gate to anything worth having.”
Fran was involved in AAUW and the Book Sale for the Friends of the Lancaster County Library, PTO at Central Manor Elementary School, Town Fair organizer, Cub Scout leader and Unitarian Universalist Church/Sunday school coordinator.
The Scholl family would like to thank HUP/Penn Medicine for giving Fran a new lease on life with a successful heart transplant (2013) and would also like to thank all the doctors, nurses, and helpers who provided Fran the medical support she needed over the years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift of a beautiful book to the Lancaster Public Library, 125 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave the family an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.