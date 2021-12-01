Foster G. Ulrich, Jr., age 87, passed away November 27, 2021, at Penn Highlands Huntingdon.
He was born in Lancaster, PA, on October 2, 1934, son of the late Foster G. and Helen (Balmer) Ulrich. He married the love of his life, Lois E. Bomgardner, on December 22, 1956 at the Second Evangelical United Brethren Church in Palmyra where the couple grew up.
Surviving are his wife, two sons and one daughter, and their families: Steven F. and Marcy (Dubroff) Ulrich, Lancaster; Scott F. and Gail (Leiby) Ulrich, Huntingdon; Susan E. Ulrich, Mt. Pleasant, SC; and five grandchildren: Andrew and wife, Chelsea, Derek, Wendy, Ryan, and Caroline. Two younger brothers, John F. Ulrich and Dr. Thomas A. Ulrich survive along with their families. There are a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his former son-in-law, Hal McLaughlin, a special part of the Ulrich family.
A 1952 graduate of Palmyra High School, Mr. Ulrich received a B.A. degree in History in 1956 from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster and earned a master’s degree in 1967 from Temple University. Following graduation from F&M, he received a commission as a Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps serving on active duty for four years with the 3rd Marine Division on Okinawa and in the Philippines, and with the Second Marine Division at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Upon conclusion of active duty he joined the Marine Corps Reserve and served for more than 30 years retiring with the rank of Colonel. His awards included the Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy Commendation Medal, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal, the Organized Marine Corps Reserve Medal (three awards), and the Meritorious Unit Citation (two awards). He retired in 1986.
He taught Social Studies and coached football and track at Governor Mifflin Junior High School in Shillington, PA, for two years before joining the administration of Franklin & Marshall College where he served in admissions, student personnel, and alumni relations and development. In 1967, the Senior Class dedicated its yearbook to him. Years later, he was inducted into Franklin & Marshall’s Society of Distinguished Alumni for his extraordinary success in assisting the College in its development activities.
Mr. Ulrich was appointed chief development officer at Juniata College in 1970 and served that institution for 12 years. He was named vice president for development in 1976. During his tenure the Juniata Alumni Association reached a high-water mark of 52% participation in annual alumni giving and successfully completed Juniata’s largest capital campaign at that time, the $10,000,000 Margin of Difference Campaign. In 1982, he joined Marts & Lundy, a national fundraising firm engaged in serving not-for-profit organizations in the field of philanthropy. He officially retired in 2006 as vice president and as a member of the board of directors.
Active in his community, he was elected Mayor of Huntingdon in 2001 and served two terms from 2002-2009. He loved the job. During his tenure, he initiated the “War on Weeds,” directed the effort to replace and repair more than 125 sidewalks, encouraged the removal of “junked cars,” organized the “Boomtown” Committee, the Downtown Concert Series, was the prime mover in creating the Gateway Garden at Portstown Park, and led the “Coolest Small Town in America” initiative sponsored by Budget Travel Magazine.
Participating in the activities of his community was important to Mr. Ulrich. He served as president of the Huntingdon Kiwanis Club, Huntingdon Business and Industry, the Huntingdon Country Club, as chairman of the Huntingdon County Republican Party, as Commander of the Huntingdon County Veterans Association, as a director of Penn Central National Bank, J.C. Blair Memorial Hospital, Huntingdon County Chamber of Commerce, and Huntingdon County United Way. He was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church and served in a number of leadership positions.
His service to his Community, Commonwealth and Country was recognized by Huntingdon’s Borough Council, the Borough’s Tree Commission and Standing Stone Garden Club, the Huntingdon Kiwanis Club, the Huntingdon Rotary Club, Juniata Valley Council Boy Scouts of America, the American Legion Post 24, the Huntingdon County Chamber of Commerce, and the Village at Morrisons Cove. He took great pride in the fact that Huntingdon was selected in 2009 as one America’s “Coolest” Small Towns ranking No. 5 in the United States of the 10 selected, and No. 1 in Pennsylvania.
Favorite pastimes were walking, playing golf, writing (he authored five books), reading military and political history, the computer, and the continued association with many friends, and specifically quality time with his family. He and Lois especially enjoyed taking cruises and ballroom dancing. Their family, along with wonderful memories of Emerald Isle, NC, was the centerpiece of their lives.
A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Interment will take place at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Foster’s name to the Ware Institute for Civic Engagement, Franklin & Marshall College, Box 3003, Lancaster, PA 17603.
