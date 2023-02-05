Fort Hill Wilkerson, Jr. of Willow Street, PA and Nanuet, NY, passed peacefully into the presence of God on February 2, 2023 at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara Wilkerson, and by his children Bryan and Karen Wilkerson of Bedford, MA; Keith and Cindy Wilkerson of North Topsail Beach, NC; and Nanette and Duke Davis of Lynchburg, VA; and by 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Fort was a graduate of Nyack College and NYU. He dedicated his career in law enforcement and social work to serving at-risk young people and their families. After retiring to Willow Valley Communities in 2008, Fort was an active member of the Friends of the West Lampeter Police Department and of Grace Church at Willow Valley. Fort will be remembered as a man of deep and abiding faith, whose mission in life was to love and serve his family, the church, and the community. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission Aviation Fellowship at www.mafc.org. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
