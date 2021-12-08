Forney F. Longenecker, “Most Honorable”, 92, of Lititz, entered into rest on December 4, 2021. He was born on the farm in Lititz to Ira and Edith (Forney) Longenecker. He was married to Catherine “Kitty” Eckman for 54 years until her passing in Jan. 2011.
Forney was a member of the Middle Creek Church of the Brethren. He was a proud graduate of Rothsville High School – 1947. Forney was a 4th generation farmer and farmed for 50 years. He was involved in numerous farm organizations including: PA Young Farms, Manheim Young Farmers, Warwick FFA, National Farmers’ Union, and R-Calf. In these organizations he held many titles and received many accolades. He was a founding board member of the Farm and Home Center. Forney was a Future Commodities broker for 25 years; retiring at age 75 from Smith Barney. He enjoyed organizing and attending family reunions, as well as playing volleyball “Boo Boop”.
He is survived by 5 children: Cathy (Dave) Stehman, Mary Kay (Jeff) McMichael, Carole (Mike) Manderewicz, John (Sandy), Audrey Maisel (fiancée of Patrick Huber), 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is survived by siblings, Charlotte and Marlin. He was preceded in passing by siblings, Miriam, Jeanette, Mae and Ira, Jr.
Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Spacht Snyder Family Funeral Home, 127 S. Broad St., Lititz, PA 17543, from 6-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the Middle Creek Church of the Brethren, 351 Middle Creek Rd., Lititz, PA at 10 AM. A viewing will be held at the church from 9–10 AM. Interment will follow at Longenecker Cemetery in Lititz.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Middle Creek Church of the Brethren Missions Fund, middlecreekchurch.net/endowment-fund
