Forest H. Reinhart, Jr., 91, of Lancaster, passed away at Homestead Village on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Born in Kirkwood, near Quarryville PA, he was the son of the late Forest, Sr. and Ida (Rice) Reinhart. He was the loving husband of the late Grace Studlack. Together they shared 31 years of marriage until her passing on August 10, 2022.
Forest was a devoted father and friend. He enjoyed gardening, tending to his flowers, and woodworking.
Forest is survived by his children, Beth Mansh (Michael), Wendy Douts (Greg), and Edwin Reinhart; his stepson Tim Studlack (Keith); and his grandchildren Jennifer Haggerty (Kevin), Melissa Goslin (John), Matthew Mansh (Tom Pack), and Jesse Douts. He is also lovingly remembered by his 4 great-grandchildren Violet, Robert, Theodore, and Annelise. In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his siblings Irene Wanner, Faye Lefever, Park Reinhart, Paul Reinhart, Donald Reinhart, George Reinhart, William Reinhart, and his first wife Ann Champney.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or 225 N Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or please plant a red maple in Forest's honor.
