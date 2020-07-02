Fonda Rae Miller

Fonda Rae (Weidman) Miller, 78, of Denver, passed away Sun., Jun 28, 2020 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Ephrata, she was a daughter of the late Ott & Elizabeth A. (Meckley) Weidman and the loving wife to Richard H. Miller until his passing in 2010.
Fonda was a graduate of Cocalico High School, class of 1960. She then worked as a cafeteria aid cook for the Cocalico school district for many years. She also worked at Ephrata Diamond Spring Water and then for Four Seasons until she retired. After retirement, she lived in Florida for several years and then moved back home. Fonda enjoyed the outdoors and loved when she and Richard would go camping. Her family always came first, and she adored her grandchildren, having a special relationship with each of them.
Fonda is survived by two children, Moneith Y. Gable (Thomas D.) of Denver and Tyrone "Butch" R. Miller of Stevens; two grandchildren, Tashina J. Miller, and Woody D. Miller (Alla); a great-granddaughter, Addalyne O. Miller; a sister, Judith Burkholder; twin sister, Donna Myers; and cousin, Darryl Frank.
She was predeceased by grandson, Chase T. Miller.
Services were private. www.goodfuneral.com
A living tribute »