Floyd Weidler, 97, of St. John's Herr Estate, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023. He was the husband of the late Patricia M. Weidler, to whom he was married for 65 years before she passed away. Floyd was born and raised in Landisville and was a graduate of Hempfield High School, Class of 1944.
He enjoyed his 35 years at Atlantic Breeder's Corp and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church for many years. He had a passion for antique auctions, all kinds of gardening and caning chairs. We salute Floyd, a WWII Veteran, who was a kind an honorable man.
Surviving are his cherished daughters: Jane (Jim) Kennedy, Louise Tice and Suzanne (Pat) Carr. Seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Anna Ruth Nissley, Betty Stoner, Jake and Clair Weidler.
The Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel at St. John's Herr Estate, 200 Luther Lane, Columbia on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
