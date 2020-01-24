Floyd S. Weber of Denver passed to his heavenly home surrounded by his loving family on January 21, 2020 at 87 years of age. He was born September 23, 1932 to Andrew and Mary (Sensenig) Weber.
On March 15, 1952 Floyd married Salinda (Stoltzfus) Weber. She survives, along with their children: Jean (Leonard) Good, New Holland; Mark (Kim) Weber, Mohnton; and Mary Ann Weber (Jerrol Shaum), Goshen, Indiana; and four grandchildren, Grant (Meagan) Good, Mohnton; Alex Good, New Holland; Aaron Weber, Mohnton; and Noah Weber, Mohnton.
Floyd is also survived by his siblings: Leon (Nancy)Weber, Reinholds; Margaret Gockley, Mohnton; Mildred (Herbert) Horning, Reinholds; Mae (John) Weaver, New Holland; Bernice Valverde, Normal, Illinois; John (Janet) Weber, Ephrata; Glen (Lucy)Weber, Mohnton; and Linda (Larry) Snader, Harrisonburg, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers-in-law Glenn Gockley and Daniel Valverde and a sister-in-law Norma Weber.
Floyd was a businessman who worked alongside his brothers for many years. After retirement, Floyd and Salinda enjoyed traveling and spending winters at their vacation home in Florida.
Floyd was a member of Bowmansville Mennonite Church, where he served as a deacon for 30 years. He also served for 30 years on the board of the Mennonite Home, Lancaster, including eight years as board chair.
His funeral will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Bowmansville Mennonite Church, 129 Pleasant Valley Rd., East Earl with Larry Weber and Chester Yoder officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Sunday from 4 – 7 p.m. and Monday from 9 – 10 a.m.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials in Floyd's memory may be sent to Eastern Mennonite Missions, P. O. Box 458, Salunga, PA 17538. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
