Floyd R. Jury, age 96, of Lancaster, passed away on May 10, 2022 at Willow Valley Communities. He was born in Canton, OH to Cloyd Jury and Ada Ophelia (Laird) Jury. He was married to his dear wife Erma from 1960 to 1982 until she passed away. Floyd was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Landisville, PA.
Floyd served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II where he received Radio Mechanic, Electronic School, and Radar School training. After his discharge he received additional training in Radio, Television, and Reliance Industry Maintenance. He worked as an electronic technician for Hamilton Watch Company for 38 years before retiring in 1981. He was a licensed Ham Radio Operator (W30LV) for over 60 years. He was a life member of the American Radio Relay League and the Antique Wireless Association. He was also a member of the Mid-Atlantic Antique Radio Club and the Tube Collectors Association. He enjoyed collecting early tv camera pick up tubes, early cathode ray tubes, early radar tubes, oscillographs, and oscilloscopes. His hobbies included building, repairing, and converting radios and other electronic equipment. He and his twin brother, Lloyd, started building radios and televisions at a young age. Floyd was a pleasant and easygoing man who will be missed by his surviving family.
Floyd is survived by 2 nephews, Charles (Skip) Schiefer and Thomas Jury, 5 nieces, Susan Tomlinson wife of Craig Tomlinson, Amanda Rosh, Laura Sage wife of Alan Sage, Jennifer Jury, Elizabeth Hahn wife of Edward Hahn, 4 great-nephews, and 3 great-nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Erma (Earhart) Jury, brother George Jury, sister Catherine (Jury) Schiefer, and identical twin brother Lloyd Jury, and a great-nephew.
Family would like to acknowledge the wonderful staff at Lakeside of Willow Valley Communities, Willow Street, PA for their excellent physical/medical care and emotional support.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on May 25, 2022 at 2 PM at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 85 E. Brandt Blvd., Landisville, PA 17538. Visitation will be from 1-2 PM. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 2024 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences to the family visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
