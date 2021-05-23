Floyd R. Dissinger, Sr., 90, of Lititz, formerly of Springfield, PA, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021. Born at his family home in Akron, he was the son of the late Floyd Mellinger and Elizabeth (Steiger) Dissinger. For more than 70 years he was the devoted husband of Faye (Zwally) Dissinger.
Floyd and Faye's romance began shortly after Floyd graduated from Ephrata High School, class of 1948. He would go on to proudly serve his country in the United States Navy for 5 years as a radio operator on a PBY float plane before and during the Korean War.
He will be remembered for his countless dedicated hours to the Springfield community. He served on the zoning board for over 20 years and was a member of the VFW and American Legion. Floyd also spent 40 years as an independent insurance agent for State Farm in Prospect Park, PA.
Those who knew Floyd, knew he was a sports guy at heart. He enjoyed watching baseball, especially the Philadelphia Phillies. Throughout his life he was actively involved in coaching youth sports. He coached youth football for the Springfield Boys Club for 25 years, and he coached baseball for the Springfield Athletic Association for over 15 years. He also served in numerous leadership roles with both organizations.
He will be sorely missed by his soul mate Faye, sons: F. Ray Dissinger, husband of Lisa of Tucson, AZ and Todd Dissinger, husband of Charlotte of Golden, CO, siblings: Marlene Stick, wife of the late Kenneth of Ephrata, Dale Dissinger of Lititz, and Barry Dissinger, husband of Mary of Ephrata, grandchildren: Tyler (Justina), Evan, Cole, and Stevie, and a great-granddaughter Ella.
A celebration of Floyd's life will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Guests are invited to a visitation from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment will take place at Mt. Zion Evangelical Cemetery, 105 N 11th St., Akron, PA 17501. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in Floyd's name to the Springfield Athletic Association, P.O. Box 168, Springfield, PA 19064, or the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org.
