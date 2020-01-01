Floyd M. Hostetter, 87, of Lititz, passed away on December 29, 2019 at Maple Farm Nursing Home. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Mark Hostetter and Beulah (Hershey) Hostetter. He was the loving husband of Gladys (Martin) Hostetter for over 63 years.
A graduate of Manheim Township, Floyd served in the U.S. Army for 2 years while stationed in Japan. He was employed by Trojan Yacht for over 37 years doing plant maintenance. He then retired from BonTon after 10 years. Floyd attended Trinity Baptist Church. Floyd was a talented woodworker, who in his early days repaired and refinished antique furniture. He also was well-known for his picnic tables. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. Most of all, Floyd was a loving father and cherished spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Gladys, Floyd is survived by his children, Kevin Hostetter, married to Sharon, of Lititz, PA, KarLee Auker married to Reuben of Manheim, PA, Keith Hostetter, married to Carmen, of Lititz, PA and Kathryn "Kathy" Mullen, married to Lawrence, of Three Springs, PA; 6 grandchildren: Abigail, Matthew, Cody, Kyle, Shannon, and Jared; 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way; his sister, Dorothy Hostetter of Carlisle, PA, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Mark and Beulah Hostetter, brothers: Edwin and James Hostetter, his sisters: Elizabeth Glick and twin sister, Florence Hess, step-mother Irene Hostetter, step-brother Douglas Stoner and step-sister Gloriann Peters.
Friends will be received on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 12PM at the Trinity Baptist Church, 596 W. Newport Road, Lititz, PA 17543 with the Funeral Service to follow at 1:30PM. Interment at Middle Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery will follow services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church's Building Fund at the above address.
