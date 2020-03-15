Floyd L. Myer The Candy Man

Floyd L. Myer, 91, of Ephrata Manor, formerly of Leola, entered his eternal home on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was the loving husband of Patricia (Michaelis) Myer of Ephrata Manor. Born on a farm in Upper Leacock Twp., on Apr. 17, 1928, he was the sole surviving son of the late Ira W. and Nettie (Landis) Myer. Preceding him in death were four brothers and seven sisters. In addition to his wife, he is survived by many nieces and nephews.
A member of Ebenezer E.C. Church, Brownstown, where he sang in the choir, he also volunteered at Bible Adventure. He sang with One A-Chord Choir. Floyd served as a Private First Class in the U.S. Army 1950--1952 as a paratrooper. He worked as a truck driver; was in the automobile business selling cars, and retired from Manheim Auto Auction.
Thanks to the staff at Ephrata Manor for their kindness and excellent care.
Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service at Ebenezer EC Church, 23 S. State St., Brownstown, PA on Friday, Mar. 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Greeting time to follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are welcomed to One A-Chord, PO Box 253, Akron, PA 17501. Furman's – Leola
