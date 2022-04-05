Floyd L. Hershey, 90, of Kirkwood, graduated to glory, at his home on April 3, 2022, with family by his side. Born on February 20, 1932, in East Lampeter Township, he was a son of the late Ezra L. and Anna L. (Landis) Hershey. He was the loving husband of Mary (Landis) Wenger Hershey for 40 years.
A meticulous lifelong farmer, Floyd enjoyed all aspects of beef, poultry and crop production on the farm on which he was raised. A member of Mt. Vernon Christian Church, he served in many leadership roles over the past 68 years. He served the Colerain Township Community as a Supervisor from 1975 to 1993. Floyd enjoyed time with family and friends in Potter County at Camp Windfall and closer to home at Camp Oak Hill in Nottingham. His subtle wit and quiet sense of humor stayed with him to the very end.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, R. Eileen (Paul) Newcomer, Mount Joy, two sons, F. Leslie (Lois Groff) Hershey, Kirkwood, and Carl E. (Julia Naugle) Hershey, Lancaster, three step-daughters, Judy (Curt) Ashburn, Washington, DC, Janice (Steve) Sizemore, Lawrence, KS, Joanne (Ron) Geib, Manheim and one step-son, David (Naomi Ruder) Wenger, Three Rivers, MI. Also surviving are twenty grandchildren, and thirty-seven great grandchildren, two sisters, Anne (James) Miller, Landisville and Arlene (R. Edwin) Harnish, Christiana. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 25 years, Rachel M. (Harnish) Hershey, a step-daughter, Jewel Wenger, a great granddaughter, Julianna Rose Hershey and two brothers, Earl L. Hershey and Walter L Hershey.
A Funeral Service will take place at Mt. Vernon Christian Church, 1 Lighthouse Dr., Kirkwood, PA on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. There will be a viewing at the church from 2-4 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery, Kirkwood on Monday, April 11 at 10:00 a.m. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Vernon Christian Church at the above address. Online guestbook at dewalds.com.
