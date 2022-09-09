Floyd H. Moore, Jr., age 80, of Middlesex Twp., Valencia, passed away on Monday afternoon, August 22, 2022 at his home. Born in Lancaster, PA on May 5, 1942, he was the son of the late Floyd H. Moore and Irene Brubaker Moore.
He was a 1960 graduate of Manheim Township High School and a member of the wrestling team having won Sectionals and advanced to District level competition.
Floyd graduated with a B.A. from Dartmouth College in 1964 and then spent two years at Harvard Business School earning his MBA. He worked in finance and investment management in New York City and Pittsburgh.
After spending many years in finance, he opened Gala Rhododendron Nursery on Rt. 8 in Richland Township which he operated for 20 years. He was an avid Duplicate Bridge player and devoted follower of Pennsylvania High School Football.
Surviving is his sister, Grace Mattes of Venice, FL., his brothers, Charles G. Moore of Reno, NV and Joseph B. Moore of Denver, CO and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Thomas Moore of Pomfret, CT.
Arrangements are private under the direction of the McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com. Floyd will be interred in Lancaster, PA. Memorials may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Rd., Renfrew, PA 16053.
