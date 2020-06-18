Floyd H. Cammauf, 94, of Akron, PA, passed away at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital on June 15, 2020. Floyd was born in Holtwood, son of the late Joseph W. and Ella K. (Eckenroad) Cammauf. He was married to the late Mary Jane (Heilman) Cammauf, who passed away in 2010.
He served in the South Pacific in the U.S. Navy with the Seabees 70th, 128th and 103rd Naval Construction Battalions during World War II as a Shipfitter 3rd Class.
Floyd was the owner of Cammauf Disposal Service for 42 years. He also spent 5 years at C & D Technologies. Before retiring at the age of 73, Floyd worked with Science-Press for 3 years.
Having a passion for golf Floyd played until the age of 87, travelling to Florida and California with friends to play. He won 2 Club Championships. An accomplished carpenter, Floyd built three homes.
Floyd was a member of the former Mission of Love Church in Ephrata and he previously attended Grace E.C. Church in Ephrata.
In addition to his wife, Mary Jane, Floyd was preceded in death by his 12 siblings. He is survived by his companion of 9 years, Veronica (Varney) Sheaf, and many nieces and nephews.
Private interment with Military Honors will take place in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
