Floyd Eugene Bantz died on May 12, 2020.
He was born on November 10, 1925 in North Manchester, IN, to the Rev. Wilbur Monroe Bantz and Martha Ida Blessing Bantz.
Mourning his death are his wife of nearly 75 years, Alta Ruth Zook Bantz and their five children: Cheryl Ruth Bantz Westley (Arlot (Bill) Hall), Anchorage, AK; Martha Christine Bantz Johns (Robyn), Elizabethtown, PA; Jonathan Ray Bantz (Melissa), Altoona, PA; Kathleen Bantz Ashworth (David), Lancaster, PA; Marcielle Annette Bantz May (Eric), Lititz, PA; and eleven grandchildren: Matthew Johns, Benjamin Westley, Jaime Bantz Baker, Andrew Johns, Joshua Bantz, Peter Westley, Whitney Ashworth Halleman, Lauren Bantz Ashworth Killian, Kelsey Bantz Ashworth, Wesley May, and Simon May, and by 12 great-grandchildren.
Floyd grew up in a pastor's home and attended elementary school and secondary education in Delaware and Ohio. He graduated from the Morrison R. Waite high school in Toledo, Ohio. He received the Bachelor of Arts degree from Manchester College (now University), his father's college. In 1945, while a college student, Floyd was sworn in as a Merchant Marine to serve as a Sea-Going Cowboy as part of the United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration (UNRRA). He sailed aboard the F. J. Luckenbach and helped deliver horses to war-torn Europe, specifically Patras, Greece. He also received the Bachelor of Divinity (now called Master of Divinity) and the Doctor of Ministry degrees from Bethany Theological Seminary, the Church of the Brethren seminary.
He was ordained to ministry in the Church of the Brethren in 1945 and served three congregations: Messiah Church of the Brethren, Kansas City, MO, 1949-1958; First Church of the Brethren, Roaring Spring, PA, 1964-1980 and the Lancaster Church of the Brethren, Lancaster, PA, 1980-1990. From 1958-1964, Floyd was a national staff member with office and residence in McPherson, KS. He also was a short-term interim pastor to three congregations.
Floyd served as the moderator the District of Middle Missouri-Church of the Brethren and for the District of Middle Pennsylvania- Church of the Brethren. He also represented those districts on the denomination's Annual Conference Standing Committee. He served three terms on the Board of Directors for Bethany Theological Seminary. Since his retirement, he has been a member of the Mountville Church of the Brethren.
Although Floyd was no longer a member of the Lancaster Rotary Club, he was a long-time Rotarian and a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International. In addition, Floyd spent his lifetime serving on the boards of many charitable organizations such as the American Lung Association, The Lancaster County Council of Churches, and Prescott House, to name just a few. He served on the board and delivered meals for the Hempfield Meals on Wheels program until he was 90 years old. He was a courier at St. Joseph's/Lancaster Regional Hospital, continuing that service until in his 93rd year.
Floyd lived what he believed. He taught unconditional love to those he loved and served. He modeled that unconditional love always. Each of his descendants feels that he loved each one of us best! Kindness and charity were his guiding principles. He advocated for true world peace, signing his writings with that one word – Peace. Floyd's life-long curiosity, intellectual passion and keen wit were joys to those who knew him well. He was a lover of ice cream – particularly all flavors!
Due to the unfortunate circumstances of Covid-19, memorial services will be postponed until friends and family may gather safely. When available, updates will be posted to DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory's website as well as in Lancaster Newspaper.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Heifer International, Habitat for Humanity or Mountville Church of the Brethren. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
