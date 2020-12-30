Floyd E. Horst, 75, of Newmanstown, PA, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 in the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon, PA. He was born on July 26, 1945 to the late Earl B. and Grace M. (Horst) Horst. He was the husband of Bertha M. (Heatwole) Horst. On August 15th they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
He was a member of the Schaefferstown Mennonite Church and enjoyed serving others; Family, Church, 1 W Services at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Schaefferstown EMS, Blood Donor, and Board Member of Hope Christian School. Floyd was employed as a farmer and later started his own masonry business, F. E. Horst Masonry in January 1989.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Winfred L. husband of Dolores A. (Fox) , Linville, VA; Glendon D. husband of Yvonne K. (Weaver), Newmanstown, PA; Yvonne J. wife of Bernell M. Zimmerman, Lebanon, PA; Rosetta M. Moser, Myerstown, PA; Anthony E. husband of Diane L. (Burkholder), Lititz, PA; Marla K. wife of Durwin L. Troyer, Robesonia, PA; Lisa A. wife of Wendell M. Hollinger, Denver, PA; Nelson L. husband of Lorelle R. (Kreider), Lititz, PA; Joel D. husband of Glenda M. (Hearn), Myerstown, PA; 35 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; brothers, Marlin R. husband of Elizabeth (Martin); J. Elvin husband of Verna (Zook); sisters; Lavern S. wife of James Doutrich; Rhoda L. wife of Wilmer Lehman; and brother-in-law, David G. Weaver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amber L. Zimmerman, son-in-law, Jason D. Moser and a sister, Thelma M. Weaver.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 10 AM in Schaefferstown Mennonite Church. 625 N. Market St., Myerstown, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Friday from 2 PM to 4 PM and 6 PM to 8 PM at Midway Mennonite Reception Center, 210 E. Lexington Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to support COVID Emergency Fund. Those who wish to donate may send a check, payable to: Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation, 259 South Fourth Street, Lebanon, PA 17042; Specifying COVID Emergency Fund. Clauser funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com