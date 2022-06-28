Floyd B. Huber, 54, of Denver, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family after a valiant fight with brain cancer on Monday, June 27, 2022. He is survived by his wife, G. Elaine (Zeiset) Huber. They had celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on May 2. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Ivan and Fern (Gerhart) Huber of East Earl.
Floyd was last employed as a truck driver for Pellman Foods. He was a member of Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community. His interests included spending time with his grandchildren, motorcycling, gardening, and outdoor activities, especially hunting.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by four children: Adrianne married to Andrew Stutzman, Columbia, Anthony married to Kelly Huber, Bowmansville, Justine married to Justin Weaver, Terre Hill, Courtney married to Kyle Hurst, Terre Hill, four grandchildren: Ava, Ria, Sifra, and Elias, and four siblings: Delvin married to Janetta Huber, Fivepointville, Greg married to Juanita Huber, Gap, Linda married to Lamar Buckwalter, Leola, and Louise married to Earl Good, Farmersville.
Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, in Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery. His funeral will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, 210 Weaverland Valley Rd., East Earl. Viewings will be held at the church on Thursday from 4 8 p.m. and on Friday from 1 2 p.m. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
