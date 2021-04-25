Floyd B. "Frank" Vane III, 91, of Leola, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
He was the husband of the late Sylvia K. (Kohan) Vane, who passed away in 2019. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Floyd D., Jr. and Grace Farley Vane.
Frank was a U.S. Navy veteran serving for 22 years until retiring in 1967. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the 1st Marine Division as a Naval Corpsman, and was the recipient of the Purple Heart Medal. He also served during the Vietnam War as well.
Frank then worked for the Intel Printing Company for 20 years as a scanner operator and photographer, retiring in 1991.
He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Leola.
Frank is survived by his stepchildren: Patricia married to William "Kelly" Evans of Long Branch, NJ,
Christine married to James Hogan of Lancaster, and Jennifer married to Robert Blefko of Olathe, KS; his grandson Dylan Vane of CA, his grandchildren: Graham, Brittany, Logan, Melina, Kayla, Ryan, and Leah; his great-grandchildren Alexis, Talia, Evan, and Ascella; his brother Mark married to Karima Vane of Baltimore, and nieces and nephews: Stanley "Butch", Kristin, Michael, and Denise. He was preceded in death by his daughter Candice "Candy" Vane, his grandson Dustin Smith, and his siblings: William Vane and Carol Preissler.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family with interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »