Floyd B. Clare, at 91 years old, passed away December 7, 2022. He was married to Elmira J. (Campbell) Clare for 62 years before her death in 2015. He was a Master Carpenter by Trade retiring at the age of 65, and he served in the Army during the Korean War.
He loved hunting and fishing. Floyd enjoyed going to his cabin in Potter County and his summer home in Rehoboth Beach. He also was an avid bowler for many years.
Born February 2, 1931, in Strasburg, PA, he was the son of the late Ray and Susanna (Burkhart) Clare. Floyd is survived by a daughter, Diane married to Mark Meyer of Willow Street, and a son, Ray married to Jill of New Danville; three grandchildren, Cortney Hill, Brandon Clare, and Melissa Markley; six great-grandchildren, Natalie, Andrea, Wyatt, Lily Anna, Lexi, and Caleb. Floyd is also survived by a brother, Clyde Clare. He was preceded in death by four sisters, Esther, Elizabeth, Alma, and Nora, and two brothers, Harold, and John.
Private interment with Military Honors will take place in Riverview Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to Hospice & Community Care, P.O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
