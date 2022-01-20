Florine A. Griest, 81, of Highland Township, Chester County, died on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at the Lancaster General Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Kenneth W. Griest, Sr. who died in 1997. Born in Highland Township, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. Pfitzenmeyer, Sr. and Bertha L. Killian Pfitzenmeyer.
Florine was an area resident all her life. She will be remembered as co-owner/owner of the Griest Auction. She attended Wordup Church in Gap, PA.
She is survived by two children; Kenneth W. Griest and wife Denise Moyer Griest of Highland Township, and Kimberly A. Davis and husband Rodney M. Davis of Bowmansville, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two brothers, and three sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St. Parkesburg, PA followed by interment at the Penningtonville Presbyterian Church in Atglen, PA. Family and friends are also invited to attend the viewing Wednesday evening, January 26th at the funeral home from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and also 10:00 AM to the time of the service on Thursday.
In order to protect those at risk, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
