Florence Y. Methlie, 105 years of age, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Masonic Home in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania where she resided for many years.
Born Thursday, July 9, 1914 in Weatherly, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Elmer and Mabel (Rosenstock) Young. Florence was also predeceased by her; husband, Charles Methlie; sons, Charles, Donald, Robert and David Methlie and his wife Maggie; sister, Elizabeth M. Hittinger; brothers, John, Harvey, Roger, and Bill Young.
She is survived by; daughter-in-laws, Jean, Betty, and Joan Methlie; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
A Weatherly High School graduate, Florence was Methodist by faith. Florence retired from Bell Telephone in 1965 after working for 30 years. Her career began in Weatherly where you would simply pick up your phone and the operator would then connect you. Florence was retired for 20 years longer than her working tenure.
Florence was a member of Eastern Star Chapter 248 of Hazleton, and Chapter 407 of Elizabethtown. Florence, also belonged to the Shasta Club, Amaranth - Victory Court #149, Barth Club and was a life member of Capital Chapter of Telephone Pioneers of America. Florence enjoyed acting, was a talented pianist, camping, traveling and playing cards.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services of 211 First street Weatherly, Pennsylvania 18255. (570) 427-4231.
A Funeral Services will be held on Thursday July 9, 2020 from the funeral home at 1 o'clock P.M. Friends may visit from 11:30 A.M. until time of services.
Interment at Mt. Laurel Cemetery of Hazleton, Pennsylvania.
Memorials in her name may be sent to: Masonic Charities of Pennsylvania, Office of Gift Planning, 1 Masonic Drive
Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania 17002
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »