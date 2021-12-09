Florence Windish, 93, of Denver, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021, at home.
She was born in Denver and was the daughter of Bill and Ellen Lutz. She was the wife of the late Joseph Windish, Jr. who passed away in 2009.
Florence was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, Ephrata.
She is survived by 2 children, Dennis Windish and Mary T. Schnupp; a granddaughter, Britni Schnupp; 2 great-grandchildren, Isaiah and Alora; and sister, Joanne McVaugh.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
