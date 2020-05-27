Florence V. Demmy, 96, formerly of Manheim, PA, passed away on Sunday morning, May 24, 2020 at Shrewsbury Lutheran Retirement Village. Born in Penn Laird, VA, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert J. and Louanna Dean Michael. She was the wife of Richard P. Demmy for 70 years prior to his passing in 2012.
Prior to retiring in 1994, she was employed for 29 years in quality control by McCory's Distribution Center in York. She was recognized as Employee of the Month for Outstanding Performance. After retirement, she worked with her daughter, Suzanne, at her vintage clothing store where she loved to greet the customers. Earlier, she was employed as a shirt presser by the former Noggle's Shirt Factory in Manheim. As a mother, she was loving, caring, and was always happy and smiling. Florence was also kind and compassionate and offered a smile and a kind word to all she encountered. She loved to bake and make her acclaimed Dutch chicken pot pie for her family. Florence had a love for all animals, especially her cats. She also enjoyed attending sales, auctions and going shopping. Everyone she met was always greeted by her smile and sunny nature.
She is survived by three daughters, Eileen L. Demmy of Manheim, Lois D. Haas of Richmond, VA, and Suzanne P. Plitt of Loganville; a son, Michael D., husband of Janice Demmy, of Flinton; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two step granddaughters; a step great-granddaughter; a brother, John Michael of Manheim; and former son-in-law, Kenneth, husband of Barb Smith, of Manheim. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Gilbert Michael and Robert Michael, and a sister, Elvanda Deibler.
Visitation is private for immediate family only. Interment to follow in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Nobody's Cats Foundation, 3909 Hartzdale Drive, Suite 905, Camp Hill, PA 17011. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
