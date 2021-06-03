Florence (Stonebreaker) Murdock, 75, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at her granddaughter's home in Denver.
She was born in Altoona, Blair County, to the late Chester and Anna (Gunsallus) Stonebreaker and was the wife of the late Raymond Murdock.
Florence worked for Dart Container and Pennfield Farms prior to her retirement. She enjoyed doing word searches and crafts.
Florence is survived by three children, Chet Stonebreaker, David Murdock, companion of Robin Snyder, Michael Murdock; three grandchildren, Jazlyn Martin, Tiffany Burkholder, Paul Reider; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Jim, husband of Helen Stonebreaker and two sisters, Mary, wife of Ted Martin, and Hazel, wife of the late Fred Parks.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary, wife of the late Paul Reider.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver followed by funeral services at 12:00 pm. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
