Florence Stonebreaker Murdock

Florence Stonebreaker Murdock

Florence (Stonebreaker) Murdock, 75, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at her granddaughter's home in Denver.

She was born in Altoona, Blair County, to the late Chester and Anna (Gunsallus) Stonebreaker and was the wife of the late Raymond Murdock.

Florence worked for Dart Container and Pennfield Farms prior to her retirement. She enjoyed doing word searches and crafts.

Florence is survived by three children, Chet Stonebreaker, David Murdock, companion of Robin Snyder, Michael Murdock; three grandchildren, Jazlyn Martin, Tiffany Burkholder, Paul Reider; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Jim, husband of Helen Stonebreaker and two sisters, Mary, wife of Ted Martin, and Hazel, wife of the late Fred Parks.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary, wife of the late Paul Reider.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver followed by funeral services at 12:00 pm. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

Send flowers to the family of Florence Murdock
Browse »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Service information

Jun 6
Visitation
Sunday, June 6, 2021
10:00AM-12:00PM
Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home
533 Walnut Street
Denver, PA 17517
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 6
Service
Sunday, June 6, 2021
12:00PM
Roseboro Stradling Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
533 Walnut Street
Denver, PA 17517
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.

201 Church Avenue
P.O. Box 92
Ephrata, PA 17522
717-733-2472
www.stradlingfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter