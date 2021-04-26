Florence S. Martin passed away at Hospice and Community Care of Mount Joy on April 22, 2021 at the age of 91. She was the daughter of Milton and Anna Sensenig Horst. She attended Blue Ball Elementary School and was employed at various garment factories in her youth. Florence and Jay Lloyd Martin were married on April 17, 1954 and quietly celebrated their 67th Anniversary together. She was a member of Cambridge Mennonite Church in Honey Brook.
Jay and Florence raised their family in the Weaverland Valley. Florence managed the household and modeled a strong work ethic which was passed down to her children. She had a keen interest in feeding her family with good nutrition, and her care for all their physical needs was her way of serving those around her selflessly.
Florence was active in the community, whether her involvement as a monitor at recess when the children were in school or canvassing the neighborhood for the census. She was always interested in people and was skilled in learning about them through conversation. She welcomed her children's friends into their home, and especially enjoyed those who visited from other countries.
Jay and Florence made a cottage at Fairmount Homes their most recent home. They liked to read together and explored much of the world through books. They were always interested in the activities of their children and grandchildren, and gladly sponsored the annual family weekend retreat to the mountains. Florence and Jay passed on a legacy of integrity, gentleness, respect, and a commitment to faith and each other.
Florence is survived by her husband and her children, Brenda (Ken) Sauder, Narvon; David (Sharon Bowman) Martin, Denver; Daniel (Jerilyn Gingerich) Martin, Lititz; James (Susan Good) Martin, New Holland and Steven (Sharon Martin) Martin, New Holland; her sister, Evelyn (Lawrence) Sauder; brother-in-law, John (Marilyn) Martin, sister-in-law, Janet (Ken) Clemenich, eleven grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her parents-in-law, Paul and Ruth Martin, her brother, Raymond (Grace) Horst, sisters, Mary (James) Clymer and Miriam Horst, and grandson, Seth Martin.
The Memorial Service is planned for Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community in East Earl, PA with visitation from 4-6 PM and Memorial Service at 6 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Fairmount Homes or Hospice and Community Care.
