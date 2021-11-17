Florence R. “Flossie” Lapp, 78, of Garden Spot Village, New Holland, formerly of Lancaster went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Born in Oxford, she was the daughter of the late Allen L. Styer, Sr. and Marian A. Cunningham Styer. Flossie was the loving wife of Emanuel M. “Manny” Lapp who died in 2010. She and her husband founded, owned, and operated Lapp Electrical Service, Lancaster.
A member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and a former member of Salem Hellers Church, she was especially known for her love of music, singing, and dance (church choir, dancing with Manny); sharing good times and shopping treasures with others ("Flossie's Floosies" Red Hatters); and for her loving care of family (Styer/Lapp) and community of friends she made along life's journey.
She will be lovingly missed by, her sons: Gregory married to Jamie Auten Lapp, Winston-Salem, NC; Geoffrey married to Amy Rutt Lapp, Leola; Timothy married to Marisa Stull Lapp, Lancaster; nine grandchildren: Ciera, Lindsay Turman (Matthew), Kalin Dariychuk (Ilya), Jordan, Maddy Broderick (Steele), Tegan, Reese, Grace, Evan; and two great-grandsons: Myles Dariychuk, Beau Broderick; siblings, Allen L., Jr. married to Rose Styer; Barbara Rhoads, both of Gordonville, Donna Ernst, Ephrata. A sister, Betty Leike and brother-in-law, Robert Leike, preceded her in death.
All who have loved Flossie and her family over the years are welcome to attend funeral/interment services held on Saturday, November 20th, 2021 at Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, (Hellers), 2555 Horseshoe Rd., Lancaster with friends and family visitation time (10-11 AM); memorial and graveside service (11:15 AM - 12:15 PM); and fellowship and lunch time (12:30 PM - 3 PM).
Kindly omit flowers. Memorials are welcomed to: Greater PA Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org/pa); Ronald McDonald House of Central PA (https://www.rmhc-centralpa.org/); and Minutemen-UNITED (https://minutemen-united.com/)
