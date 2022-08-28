Florence Mae "Flo" Mercaldo, 84, of Willow Street, formerly of South Huntington, New York, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late Stephen Mercaldo, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage at the time of his passing on April 29, 2021.
Born in Queens, NY, she was the daughter of the late James and Dorothy (Hines) Climento.
Flo was a graduate of Grover Cleveland High School. In addition to caring for her family and home, she was employed for many years, first for Transportation Auto Parts, and later for Robotic Vision Systems.
A proud wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Flo cherished and loved her family deeply. Having a very generous heart, she always wanted to contribute in order to help, or give in order to bless someone. In her spare time, you would find Flo with a crochet needle in her hand, working on a project. Being part of a church was important to Flo, over the years having served as a Sunday School Teacher, and she currently attended Grace Community Church of Willow Street.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen Jacobsen and husband Richard, of South Huntington, NY, and Faith Belanich, of Coram, NY; grandchildren, Lynea (Kyle) Schroeder, Amanda (Reid) Ouse, Lydia (Peter) Noto, Stephen (Tori) Jacobsen, Natasha (Andrew) Marafino, Francesca (Peter) Strecker, and Tatiana (Matthew Como, fianc) Belanich; and great-grandchildren, Jackson and Jameson Ouse, Louisa Schroeder, Dorothea Noto, and Brooks Jacobsen.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584, with a time to visit with the family from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Following the service, interment will take place in Willow Street United Church of Christ Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Flo's memory to the Growing with Grace Fund of Grace Community Church of Willow Street at the above address (please make checks payable to "GCCWS" and write "Growing with Grace" on the memo line) or online at gccws.net/give (choose "Growing with Grace Capital Campaign" from the dropdown fund box).
To leave an online condolence, please visit Flo's obituary at