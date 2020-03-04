Florence M. Patterson, 89, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Theresa (Rehm) Kirsch. She was the wife of the late Charles S. Patterson, Jr. who passed away in 1988.
She was a longtime member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Florence enjoyed going to bingo and watching her game shows.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann M. Patterson of Lancaster; son, Charles E. Patterson husband of Cindy of Norfolk, VA; daughter, Joan M. wife of Jeffrey S. Geiter, Sr. of Lancaster. Also surviving are several grand and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Patterson and daughter, Mary Culter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St, Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment will follow in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the church on Thursday. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
