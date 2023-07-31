Florence M. (Schmitt) Hohenwarter, 85, of Bird in Hand, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Marie (Heisler) and Charles Schmitt. She was the beloved wife to Raymond with whom she celebrated 67 years of marriage.
Florence was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Florence previously worked at Schmitt Aluminum Foundry as an Administrative Assistant. Flossie and Raymond enjoyed traveling and visited 12 countries and Hawaii. She and Raymond enjoyed visiting the beach. She previously participated with a bowling league, a lady's card club, volunteered at St. Joseph Kitchen and at the concession stand for wrestling. Flossie was an impeccable hostess and she looked forward to planning family dinners and holiday parties. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children Daryl Hohenwarter husband of Carole of Strasburg, and David Hohenwarter husband of Christine of Lancaster; 4 grandchildren: Steve, Eric (Amanda), Kendra and Justin; and 4 great-grandchildren: Francesca "Frankie", Emma, Dominic and Aiden. She was preceded in death by her grandchildren: Sarah and Daniel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Family and friends will be received from 10AM to 11AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church, address above.
