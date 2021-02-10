Florence M. Frederick, 94, of Denver, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Maple Farm, Akron. She was born in Vinemont to the late Harry W. and Louella (Blimline) Moyer and was the wife of the late Charles H. Frederick who passed away in 1998.
Florence worked for F&M Hat for 19 years, Bollman Hat for 13 years, and from 1983-1996 she worked for Lancaster County Farm Snacks. She loved baking, making candy, and giving it out to her friends. She also enjoyed reading newspapers, word search puzzles, bird watching, TV animal shows, and plants.
Florence is survived by two sons, Gary K. Frederick and Larry C. Frederick; a daughter, Brenda E. Weik; 5 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; six siblings, Earl Moyer, Margaret Gellsinger, Lillian Baldwin, Herbert Moyer, Paul Moyer, and Louella Wenrich.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five siblings, Helen Staller, Raymond Moyer, William Moyer, Mabel Moyer, and Viola Speciet.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place in the Pleasant View Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Florence's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to PSPCA, 350 E. Erie Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134 (note Lancaster Center in memo).
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
