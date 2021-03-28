Florence M. Carlton died on March 25, 2021 at Willow Valley. Florence, known as "Floss" was born February 11, 1923 in Philadelphia, PA. Her parents were William Houston Murphy, Jr. and Ethel (Nuss) Murphy. She was married for 74 years to Floyd Mason Carlton, Jr. who died in 2016.
She was a graduate of Germantown High School, Philadelphia. Following graduation, she was employed by Germantown Trust Bank and later by Standard Brands, Inc. (Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.); the law firm of Adams and Porter, Arlington, VA – and following WWII worked for the firm of Vearling Real Estate, Philadelphia.
In Philadelphia she was active in Glading Presbyterian Church – she taught Sunday school, was a pianist for the men's Bible class and a member of the Church choir. After the birth of two sons, the family moved to Hartsville, Bucks County, PA., where they were all active in Neshaminy Warwick Presbyterian Church.
At a later move in 1963 to Needham, MA., they attended Carter Methodist Church where Florence was Assistant Secretary; a Choir member and a Circle Leader. She was also later employed as Administrative Assistant for Temptronic Corp, Newton, MA.
Moving next to Marshfield, MA., she was a two-year Co-Chair of the Worship Committee of North Community Church and President of the Women's Community League of that church. She was also employed as Secretary to the Senior Attorney of a law firm in Cohasset, MA., and later Secretary for the electronics firm of Evotek Scituate, MA.
In 2000, husband Floyd and Florence moved to Willow Valley Retirement Community, Willow Street, PA., where they were members of Ascension Lutheran Church. Florence enjoyed Genealogy research and formerly served as Secretary of the Genealogy Club of Willow Valley. Her other interests included playing piano, knitting, traveling, concerts, and correspondence with overseas relatives.
Florence is survived by a son, Thomas M. Carlton of Maine; niece Carol Dunlop (Dr. John); nephew William H. Murphy IV (Diane); niece Sharon Potts (Albert); and many great-nieces and nephews. She is also survived by two beloved former daughter-in-laws, Marcia (Carlton) Higgins and Maria (Kendrick) Kayes. She was preceded in death by husband Floyd; a son, John R. Carlton; her brother, William Houston Murphy III; and sister-in-law, Virginia (Blew) Murphy.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family at Ascension Lutheran Church, 600 Penn Grant Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584. To leave the family an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »