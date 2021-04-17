Florence M. Burkins, 93, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Florence was born in West Chester, PA and graduated from Parkesburg High School in 1945. She had lived in Parkesburg, PA and Conestoga, PA and was a longtime resident of Ephrata, PA.
Florence was a member of Conestoga Reformed United Church of Christ where she had been a Sunday school teacher, choir member, and organist.
She was a U.S.O. worker in Lancaster, PA and worked as a needleworker, seamstress, and sewing machine operator. She retired from the former W. W. Moyer Co. of Ephrata, PA.
Florence was a head volunteer and member of the Ephrata Community Hospital Auxiliary.
She loved spending time with her family and was an avid birdwatcher. She also enjoyed music and playing keyboards.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband, the late Melvin R. Burkins; her parents, Aaron and Sarah (Thomas) McGuigan; a daughter, Joy Windel; a step-son, Les Burkins; and two brothers: Elisha and Rawlins McGuigan.
She is survived by four children: Harold B. Windel III, Lucinda Stonesifer, E. Grant Caldwell, and Christine Wenrich; three step-children: Johnny Burkins, Kathy Miller, and Linda Hinkle; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com