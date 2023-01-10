Florence L. Schaufert, 94, of Stevens, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Maple Farm, Akron.
She was born in Red Run to the late Ray and Charlotte (Ansel) Lied.
Florence was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Denver. She graduated from high school and from the McCann School of Business. She was a homemaker, legal secretary, interior decorator, and grief counselor, for which she won the Jefferson award for her work with hospice. She enjoyed knitting and loved making sweaters and coats for her family. She loved her sons dearly. She will be sorely missed by her niece, Deborah Ramsey.
Florence is survived by 2 sons, Marshall Lance Oberholtzer of Stevens, Robert Kevin Oberholtzer, husband of Brenda of Lebanon; 3 step-children, John W. Schaufert of Melbourne, FL, Mary W. Rea of Melrose, NY, and Steven W. Schaufert of Lancaster.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 1st husband, Robert F. Oberholtzer on June 25, 1969, 2nd husband, Merl H. Schaufert on March 3, 2010; and a brother, Eugene Lied.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 12th, 1:00 PM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver, with Pastor Keith Sweitzer officiating.
Memorial contributions in Florence's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 3 Denver Road, Denver, PA 17517.
